EMA activated for missing 78-year-old

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 78-year-old man in central Nebraska.

The Furnas County Sheriff's Department is attempting to locate Larry Hardenbrook.

He was last seen at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 10th Street in Beaver City. Hardenbrook left on foot with no coat, he does wear a bracelet with his name on it. Hardenbrook suffers from Alzheimer's.

He is a white male, approximately 6'1" tall, approximately 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes, and wearing a dark colored sweater, jeans, and brown dress shoes.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Furnas County Sheriff's Department at 308-268-2245 immediately.