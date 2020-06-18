EMA issued for missing woman last seen in Lincoln

The Nebraska State Patrol has activated an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 60-year-old woman missing from Lincoln.

According to NSP, Cynthia A Sholar has been missing since 5 a.m. on Thursday.

NSP says Sholar is a “white female, 5'5" tall, approximately 120 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. Sholar was last seen wearing a black tank top with sunflower print, gray sweatshirt & white pants near 3900 Pine Lake Road in Lincoln. She may be in the company of Joshua M Hart, in a black 2009 Porsche Cayenne SUV bearing FL plates NGPJ13.”

If you have any information, please call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

