EMA issued for missing man in Northeast Nebraska

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Leroy Doerr.

The Knox County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate Leroy Doerr, a 53 year old white male.

Doerr is 6'5" 165 pounds with Green eyes and Blonde hair. Doerr was last known to be at his residence east of Creighton, NE Friday, Oct 11 in the late afternoon.

Doerr is reported to have memory loss and a history of medical conditions which place him in danger. If you know the whereabouts of Leroy Doerr please call 911 or the Knox County Sheriff's office at 402-288-4261.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop B