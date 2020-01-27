ESPN to reair Kobe Bryant’s final game of career Monday night

ESPN has announced it will air Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game Monday night to honor the basketball star’s life and legacy.

The cable sports network will show the replay of the April 2016 game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET.

The special airing comes one day after the retired NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a southern California helicopter crash.

No other player scored as many points in their final game as Bryant did. He amassed 60 points in a 101-96 comeback victory at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

ESPN is moving a college basketball game between Kansas and Oklahoma State to ESPN2, while coverage of the Australian Open will air on ESPNEWS until the conclusion of the college basketball game.

