Eagle Hollow Haunts "Scream Park" opens its doors this Friday

It's described as being more than just a haunted house, owners call it a "scream park." Eagle Hollow Haunts is filled with things like screams, aliens and haunted woods.

For it's 10th year, it opens its doors Friday, October 4, 2019.

Luminon is a new attraction coming to Eagle Hollow Haunts in 2019. It's a 3-D alien world, where the aliens aren't so friendly. Darklands is your traditional walk through a haunted woods, but it starts with a trip around a banked rac track in a school bus, before visitors are dropped off and must make their way back by shadows, mutants, scarecrows, clowns and more. Night terrors is where poor little Penny got trapped in her dreams. Her only way out is for visitors to come in and play her games.

Owner of Eagle Hollow Haunts Rebeca Rose tells 10/11, "Haunted houses [or] 'haunts' have come a long way from the haunts of the 80's. As horror movies and video games became more sophisticated and first person games became the norm, people expected more from their haunted house scares. To satisfy that need, Eagle Hollow Haunts has three uniquely themed attractions. Something for everyone."

Earlier this year, Eagle Hollow Haunts was named the "Scariest Haunt in Nebraska" by Travel Noir.

Eagle Hollow Haunts is located about 11 miles east of Lincoln. For more information, you can visit their website.