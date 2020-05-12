Eagle Raceway trying to stay open

Typically, summer weekends at Eagle Raceway are filled with racing, food and drink, and fans in the stands. That hasn't been the case so far this year as the owner of Eagle Raceway is waiting for the green flag to open the track back up for racing.

"Every week of our season that we miss cut large percentages out of our chance of survival," says Roger Hadan, owner of Eagle Raceway.

Like many local businesses, Hadan has seen a major drop in revenue, pointing to the fact there's about 20 nights of racing to pay a year's worth of bills.

"There's not really much choice right now, we've got to try something because with only 10-12 weeks of the season left to try and pay the bills, it won't work. Someone else will end up owning this place."

For Hadan, the track hits close to home as his daughter, Racine, helps him with the business.

"My daughter and I, this is our baby and we want to make sure people have a place to come hang out."

Although no races have been able to take place, Eagle Raceway is holding practice sessions for drivers.