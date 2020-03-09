No arrests in Sunday car-jacking in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating a weekend car-jacking.

It happened at the Breslow Ice Center just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

LPD said the victim had just parked his car and got out when another vehicle pulled up. Police said a man got out, approached the victim, threatened him and then stole the victim's car.

LPD said the vehicle that the suspect arrived in had been stolen minutes earlier in north Lincoln.

Later int he day, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office recovered the stolen vehicle near southwest 29th and west Pella Road.

LSO and LPD are currently working to determine a suspect, but no arrests have been made.