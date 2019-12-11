One transported to hospital after fire in central Lincoln

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, one man was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a fire just north of 26th and K Streets early Wednesday morning.

LFR crews were called to the home around 5:00 a.m. and found a fire in a bedroom on the home's first floor.

According to Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg, three tenants live in the home. One person woke up, saw the fire, and evacuated. The other two tenants were alerted by working smoke detectors.

It took fire crews about 10 minutes to knock the fire down. While there is heavy damage in the room where the fire started, crews also reported there is smoke and heat damage throughout the entire house.

Damage is estimated around $40,000 and the tenants are displaced.

The fire inspector is now working to determine how the fire started, but officials believe the cause is an electrical failure.

According Battalion Chief Gegg, there were too many things plugged into extension cords in the home at the time of the fire.

A hoarding situation on the first floor and throughout the basement complicated the response for fire crews and the inspector. Fire crews are working to remove items from the home so the inspector can investigate the cause.

Battalion Chief Gegg said this home isn't a stranger to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. According to Gegg, there have been five cooking fires in this home, including one in July.