Fire officials say cause of grassfire near North Platte is unknown

Fire officials say we will probably never know what started a wildfire Sunday near North Platte.

Fire Marshall George Lewis says the fire started in a field south of the Hillcrest subdivision. He says almost 2,000 acres burned. Lewis says 12 fire departments battled the blaze.

A crop duster from Broken Bow dumped water on the fire lines. He says nobody was hurt and no structures were destroyed, but it was close.

Lewis says two pumpers protected two homes and if anyone has any information about the fire, or how it started, they should call the fire department.

Many were displaced late Sunday evening were eventually allowed to return to their homes once the flames were mostly put out around 11 p.m.

