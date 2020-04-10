Easter Sunday plans change for Lincoln churches

For some, Easter Sunday in 2020 will look quite different. With social distancing in place, most places of worship in Lincoln will be left empty, but that isn't stopping church leaders from reaching the community.

When churches first began feeling the effects of social distancing guidelines, Pastor Curt didn't know where to turn. He knew he wanted to make sure his church members were moving forward in a positive way and didn't lose hope.

Sunday, April 12, 2020 will be the fourth Sunday members of Mosaic Church, located at 33rd and Y streets, are spending time watching online services, but unlike many other churches, Mosaic hasn't taken the route of doing live streaming. Instead, they're approaching it in a unique way.

On Easter Sunday 2020, you'll see families and people of all ages who attend the Mosaic Church of Lincoln doing a virtual worship video using the video platform Vimeo. Members were asked to send in selfie video greetings spreading words of encouragement to each other during this time of physical distancing.

Pastor curt says the goal is to continue making a difference in the community and bring people together safely and on their own time. He says, "We just really believe that a lot of the beautiful and good things that are happening in the world right now [aren't] going to be live-streamed. They're not going to be marketed on social media. They're just going to take place in our homes and in our neighborhoods and in quiet and faithful ways."

Pastor Curt describes members of Mosaic Church as having a strong feeling of unity.

From toddlers, to young adults and seniors, they've all come together to compile the uplifting video for Easter Sunday. Since they can't physically meet together, they're showing care for one another through their screens.

Pastor Curt tells 10/11 both support and inspiration is much needed for the community during this stressful period, "There's a sense [and] feeling of [being] hard-pressed, but not crushed, not in despair. In just the sense that there are many people in our church family who are reaching out to [people] in creative ways and just loving on them and just taking care of them."

In a time of uncertainty, Pastor Curt says one thing is for sure: creativity of the people of Lincoln hasn't gone anywhere. Musicians, poets, and artists have collaborated on pieces they're using to lift spirits of members in the community.

"You really get to see who families and individuals are. You see humor come out for those who just have that funny side. For those who are super encouraging, you see that encouragement come out that they offer to others," Pastor Curt tells 10/11.

Members have also reached out on the video platform with prayer and reflection. Pastor Curt says the church's decision not to do a live stream gives people a way to be encouraged during any time of the pandemic.

During this difficult time, Pastor Curt tells 10/11 he's seen people come together like never before. He says he's impressed every day with the sense of community the people of Lincoln continue to share.

Even though Mosaic's service won't be streaming live, it will be available for the public to watch on Vimeo. You can find that on the church's website.