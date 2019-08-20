Eastern Nebraska man claims $1M Powerball prize

An eastern Nebraska man has claimed his $1 million Powerball prize.

The Nebraska Lottery says Daniel Moore, of Bellwood, bought the ticket at the Parkview One Stop on Colfax Street in Schuyler. It matched the first five numbers drawn Saturday night: 18, 21, 24, 30 and 60. But it didn't match the Powerball number: 20.

Moore told lottery officials he yelled out "Thank you!" when he saw that one of his tickets was a big winner. He says he intends to pay off his house and a couple of vehicles and also hopes to buy his dad's excavating business from his mother. Moore's father died this past spring.

Someone who bought a ticket in Merrick, New York, won the Powerball jackpot of $148 million.

