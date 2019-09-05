Effects of latest round of tariffs felt locally

After ratcheting up trade tensions, the U.S. and China have agreed to meet again in person next month. However, experts say if a permanent deal isn't decided on soon, the trade war could continue far beyond 2020. Said Lori Wallach, the Director of Public Citizen's Global Trade Watch:

The latest rounds of tariffs have affected business for Silver Sky Imports, who saw their tariff rate jump to 20 percent.

"Is China able to last it out with their exports declining and their growth stopping or is the us going to be able to last it out with their farmers getting outraged as their markets are cut out, and maybe now prices actually starting to increase for consumers."

U.S. Tariffs on another $250-billion of Chinese goods are set to increase from 25 to 30 percent on October 1st, just before the talks.

Locally- companies are feeling the affects of the trade war with China, especially in the last couple days.

Gongs and Tibetan singing bowls are musical instruments primarily made in Asia. They are only made in Asia- as the process of making them does not fit work regulations. Their music is supposed to soothe and relax the listener; but as the trade war rages on outside the Silver Sky Imports warehouse, outside of Lincoln- it leaves many problems for those in its wake.

"The tariffs have affected us, since we import a lot of our instruments from India, China, and Nepal, those tariffs are causing quite a big difference in our bottom line," said Jeff Howard, the President and Owner of Silver Sky Imports

Howard is used to paying a tariff - or tax - on the products he imports.

But for Silver Sky - the usual rate is 5 percent. The previous import bill was just over $3,000. This months import tax was 20 percent. and totaled about $11,000 - more than three-times as much.

"That's the last thing I want to see," said Howard. "But it's a tit-for-tat fight that keeps going back and forth."

Howard is making up the $8,000 difference with his paycheck this time. But with the possibility of tariffs jumping to 30 percent, Howard said he has to find a new plan.

"I don't know what we could do about it," said Howard.

Tibetan singing bowl companies aren't the only ones taking a hit. Howard said any place that has imports is going to start feeling the pressure as the holiday season nears.

"If the tariffs don't stop and they keep increasing, if it keeps increasing at heavy rates, we may have to close our business," said Howard. "I don't think it will get that way, because if I'm closing my business that means millions of entrepreneurs will have to do that too."

Right now, Howard said Silver Sky will eat a lot of the cost of the tariff, but that price could be passed on to the consumer across the board if the Trade War doesn't end. Employees on both sides of the "war" could be affected.

"If we have to start cutting jobs here than we'll have to start cutting jobs overseas as well to, and there's just a huge impact that could come with all that," said Howard.