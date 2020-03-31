Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Douglas County

On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department received preliminary results on 8 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases involve two women in their 20s and two in their 60s, plus a man in his 20s, one in his 50s and two men over 70 years old. Four of the cases are linked to known contacts in the county and two involve community transmission of the disease. The Health Department’s Epidemiology Team continues to investigate the other cases.

The Health Department reminds everyone to take precautions throughout the community to avoid a COVID-19 infection. You also should consider that many people who are sick have mild symptoms. According to the CDC, four out of five people who have become ill acquired the disease from someone who didn’t know they had it, so there likely are many more people in the community who are infected with COVID-19 than have been reported.