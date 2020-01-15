El Potrero plans south Lincoln location

El Potrero has filed building permits to renovate the old Misty's South location near 40th Street and Old Cheney Road.

The permits were filed on Wednesday and list moving a firewall, adding a 10-by-25-foot patio, updating lighting, and changing kitchen equipment hookups. The address for the location is 3930 Village Drive.

El Potrero also has a banner on its website advertising a south Lincoln location coming soon, but it doesn't list at timeline.

Misty's closed its location on Village Drive in August 2018.

El Potrero currently has four locations, including the Lincoln Haymarket, Grand Island, Kearney, and Hastings.