Eleat Sports Nutrition offers ideas on how to stay hydrated

This weekend thousands of Cornhusker State Game athletes, young and old, will compete in what feels like triple digit temps. Of course, water will keep you hydrated but you need to drink it at the right time.

The best time to hydrate for your event is not right before you go out on the field. Angie Asche, registered dietitian of Eleat Sports Nutrition, has these guidelines for good hydration:

2-3 Hours Before Training - Drink 16-24 oz (2-3 cups) of fluid.

30 Minutes Before Training - Drink 8 oz (1 cup) of fluid.

Every 15 Minutes During - Drink 4 oz (1/2 cup) of fluid.

Immediately After Training - Drink at least 16 oz (or 2 cups) for each pound lost during training

Asche says coaches are a big part in making sure their player stay hydrated.

“You have to kind of remind them that, you know,” Asche said. “Like, ‘ok, let’s get another water break.' It’s good for those coaches to be proactive about that too. To take the time out for water breaks for those young kids.

According to Asche, while Gatorades and sports drinks can be good for athletes who are active for more than an hour, anyone who exercises less than an hour needs a choice with less sugar. Asche recommends a homemade sports drink of watermelon, coconut water and salt to keep athletes in the game.

Asche says parents and athletes alike always need to be out on the lookout for signs of dehydration and to try and combat it in the game. Asche says for athletes a good rule of thumb is four gulps from their water bottle every fifteen minutes to stay hydrated.