Electric scooters could be coming to Lincoln

Electric scooters could be hitting the streets of Lincoln and many seemed to like the idea.

A project to bring electric scooters to Lincoln is in the works.

"I would say, 'Why not?'" said Amber Gash, who works downtown.

Katy Kerins lives downtown. She thinks it's a fun idea.

"I'd be for it," said Kerins.

"It would make the city more modern," said Francisco Ibarra, a Lincoln resident. "A lot of other cities have it. I think it would be cool"

But a woman visiting from Chicago said she is not a fan. Chicago already has the electric scooters.

"It's hard enough with bikes," said Bethany Keller, a woman visiting Lincoln from Chicago. "Now if there's people on scooters mixed in with that, it's just a lot of congestion."

10/11 has not been able to confirm what the Lincoln's pilot program would look like. Planning Director David Carey said the project is currently being drafted and could be on the agenda of Lincoln City Council sometime in September.

However, Omaha began their 6-month trial run in May.

"I'm still hesitant to say that I would support them," said Mayor Jean Stothert, of Omaha. "There are some people that love them of course, and there are some people that hate them."

In Omaha - it costs $2-3 for a 10 minute ride and helmets are not required. One college student from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said he thought scooters would be a great way to get around campus.

"There's definitely a lot of students that would get a lot of good use out of it, because taking the bus isn't as easy as everyone thinks it is," said Trey Fago, a college student.

Carey said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities would be in charge of working with scooter companies during the pilot program.

"It's a college town, Husker football season, I think it will just be a huge hit," said Kerins.

A major concern from people downtown was where scooters would be parked, how fast they would go and what the regulations would be regarding helmets. Carey said it's unclear if scooters could be arriving in the fall or in the new year.