Electronic evidence unit analyzes more cellphones, computers than ever before in 2019

A Lincoln man is serving 50 years at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

What helped put that man, Alan Kosmicki, behind bars is what investigators like Corey Weinmaster found on an SD card.

"Electronic evidence played a major role in that case because the individual was actually taking photos of children during the violations."

That case is just one example of hundreds of cases Weinmaster has worked on while serving on the electronic evidence unit.

The unit is made up of two Lincoln Police officers and to Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies and a civilian analyst.

The team checks every electronic device seized by investigators and their caseload is skyrocketing.

The number of devices they looked at increased by more than 200 percent over the last ten years.

"The amount of data we're getting is tremendous," Weinmaster said.

The reason for that is something that's in almost every Lincoln and Lancaster County resident's pocket.

"Back in the day cellphones were large brick devices that stored minimal data, to where now you have iPhones and Android devices that store up to a terabyte of data.

Between those phones and social media, these investigators are working harder than ever to get information like text messages, navigation records, internet searches, photos, and more off of devices.

"It's becoming more and more difficult to find messages," Investigator Curtis Reha with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

It's also becoming increasingly necessary.

"People are living their entire lives on social media, on their phones," Weinmaster said.

Last year the unit investigated 1,300 total devices, with 1,100 of them being cell phones, and they don't expect to see the demand for their work to drop anytime soon.