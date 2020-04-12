Elevate Church hosting drive-in Easter church services

While churches are finding innovative ways to host church services during this pandemic, Elevate Church near 84th St. and Pioneers Blvd. is doing drive-in church services.

The church has been doing this type of service for three weeks but starting doing a second drive-in service Sunday. Elevate Church minister Kirby Young said it's a great way for people to get out of their homes and see others.

"People want to get out and go do something," Young said, "And so this is an opportunity to see people they know." Elevate Church member Austin Alm has been attending services for six months. He works at the church by holding up a sign letting drivers know there are drive-in services at Elevate.

"It sparks hope into people's hearts," Alm said, "Especially people who have gone to Elevate who love to see our family every weekend." People can stay safe during these church services as everyone is required to stay in their cars.

The minister also does the service in the back of a U-Haul truck and the band plays from inside the church. People can hear the entire service from their cars by tuning in to a specific radio station. Although nobody leaves their cars, Young said people are still able to interact with each other.

"We can see them, ya know," Young said, "They drive up and were able to say hi to them."

If people are unable to attend services, you can watch their services from home on the church's YouTube page.