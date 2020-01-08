Elm Creek woman fined in Dawson County triple fatal

An Elm Creek woman was fined and sentenced to jail for her part in a 2018 crash in which three people died.

Kasey Rayburn, 39, was convicted of first offense drunk driving in an October 2018 crash which happened on Highway 30 about three miles east of Overton.

Rayburn's car collided with a vehicle driven by Angelique Kampmann, 20, Platte Center. The Kampmann vehicle ran a stop sign at a county road intersection on Highway 30. Three people in the Kampmann vehicle were killed.

A judge Wednesday fined Rayburn $500, sentenced her to two days in jail and took away her driver's license for two months. After the two-month suspension is over, Rayburn will have to get an interlock device in order to drive a vehicle. Rayburn was also placed on probation.

Kampmann faces three counts of felony manslaughter in the case which is scheduled to go to trial in February.