Flooding reported due to heavy rain and frozen ground

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency has received reports of low land and urban flooding due to heavy rain and frozen ground.

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Flood Watch for portions of Nebraska. These include Burt, Butler, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Otoe, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, and Washington.

Observations and radar estimates indicate between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain from Crete through Lincoln to West of Tekamah, with an aditional 1 to 1.5 inches of rain possible Saturday night.

This rainfall could lead to potential localized flooding, rapid rises of area streams and rivers, and flooded roadways.