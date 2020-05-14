Emergency RR crossing repairs close streets in Lincoln

Starting this week, emergency railroad crossing repairs will close streets at the following locations and times:

- “F” Street between South 1st and South 2nd streets will close at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 14. There will be no sidewalk access in this area during the project. This work is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Monday, May 18.

- West Van Dorn Street between Southwest 15th Street and the Folsom Bypass will close at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 14. The Bison Trail will also be closed during this project. This work is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Monday, May 18.

- South Coddington Avenue between West Burnham Street and the entrance to Pioneers Park, and West Calvert Street at South Coddington Avenue, will close at 8 a.m. Friday, May 15. This work is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.

Digital signs will alert drivers to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. No through traffic will be allowed during these repairs.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU), the Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) and BNSF Railway are coordinating this work to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of the crossings. BNSF will be installing new ties, panels and asphalt approaches at these crossings.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

