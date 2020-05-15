NSP investigating fatal crash near I-80, NW 48th Street

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-80 that took place on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover crash near Interstate 80 and the NW 48th Street exit in Lincoln around 10:45 a.m.

The accident took place on the exit ramp off Interstate 80 to NW 48th Street eastbound.

NSP said there is one fatality involved in the accident, and that person is an adult male.

No one else was involved in the crash.

A 1011 reporter on the scene said interstate traffic is still flowing normally past the exit.

This is a developing situation and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

