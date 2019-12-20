Lincoln Police: Deadly accident near construction site

Lincoln Police said one person has died in an accident near the Que Place parking garage Friday around 1:30 p.m.

Que Place Parking Garage, 1111 Q Street, Lincoln (Source: KOLN/Ryan Swanigan

Lied Place Residences is being constructed right next to the parking garage. Hausmann Construction broke ground on the new 20-story building in September. The site is where the former Applebee's restaurant was located.

The Lied Place project is the tallest privately-operated structure in the city. It will house 48 condos with office space and a restaurant. Completion of construction is scheduled for late spring 2021.

