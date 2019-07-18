Emergency repairs underway on Highway 2 near Nebraska City

Work is underway to repair flood damage on Highway 2 and reconnect Nebraska City to Interstate 29.

Reilly Construction of Ossian, Iowa, was awarded a $905,000 contract for emergency repairs and began work last week.

Joey Miller of Reilly Construction said crews are working seven days a week, 14-hours a day toward restoring the westbound lanes to head-to-head traffic by mid-August.

The highway was closed after levees on the Missouri River were overtopped and breached following the March flooding, but it was able to be briefly re-opened. Rainfall in late May caused water to pour through broken levees and washed away all four lanes and shoulders on a stretch of the highway east of the interstate.

The worst damage to the highway is closest to the Missouri River bridge, but Miller said there are five spots with severe damage.

Surveyor crews were also on the scene Wednesday working with Newt Marine on levee repairs.