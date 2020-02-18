Eminent domain fight nears end in Seward road project

A Seward County road project nearly nine years in the making is set to start this summer.

Tuesday night in a five to three vote the city council awarded a $804,000 thousand dollar construction bid to extend Karol Kay Boulevard.

The project will connect Karol Kay which runs along the east side of Plum Creek Park with Bluff Road and it’s not sitting well with neighbors.

Since 2011 the city has been trying to get federal funding to extend the road but people who live in the area say in the last year and a half the project is moving too fast.

The area where the project will go was bought by Linda Gierke and her neighbors back in 1999 to farm and preserve the view not far from Plum Creek Park.

Late last month they officially lost it in an eminent domain case with the city.

“We in actuality are losing farmable ground,” said Gierke. “Not only that but the three-tenths of an acre they took with about 14,300 square feet, which amounts to six regular size homes.”

The group cannot appeal the ruling only appeal the amount of money awarded to them in the settlement which they do not plan on doing.

Gierke tells me she has filed many open records requests for forms about the project dating back to 2012.

“Things would be quiet for a while and then something would come up again,” said Gierke. “So I started collecting documents.”

Department of Transportation documents show from the end of 2013 to mid-2018 no permits or paperwork seemed to be filed for the project.

Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier says the pace set in the past year and half was just the city checking the final boxes to start the project.

“The project on the state’s end of this has basically been ready to go for over a year, the last piece was acquiring that third of an acre,” said Eickmeier.

The group against the project filed audit requests with the federal government to look further into how the project was handled by the city.

Those requests were denied, which city council was alerted to prior to the meeting and vote, that denial leaves few avenues for Gierke and the group to stop the project at this time.

“This afternoon we’ve been in the process of sending documents and that request to different state entities,” said Gierke.

The Department of Transportation was on hand to answer council questions, one of the biggest being why a project that was previously defined in federal documents as “shovel ready” will not be started until about nine years later.

The NDOT says at this time they are not sure the project would fall under the definition of “shovel ready” as part of the Obama-era grant.

