Alamo Drafthouse fires employee, vows to retrain staff after serving drink with cleaning solution

Alamo Drafthouse said Wednesday it is taking action after a customer was served cleaning solution in a drink at their La Vista location.

The employee has now been fired, and the company is promising to retrain staff to prevent such an incident from happening again, according to a statement released by Alamo:

"On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, two guests and a staff member were accidentally served a cleaning solution in their drinks. This is a truly awful situation, and we have made contact with the guests so we can do everything we can to make this right. We are sincerely sorry and have already put in place a thorough review to ensure that this was an isolated incident and we firmly believe it was. Our company's health and safety procedures were clearly not followed, and the employee responsible has been terminated. We have initiated a full staff retraining to ensure that it does not happen again."

Lee Polikov, the Sarpy County attorney, tells 6 News this shouldn't be treated as a simple accident.

"It's frightening and a little shocking," Polikov said. "But we can't just write it off to stuff happens. Someone was neglected what they were doing or how they did it."

Questions remain after someone refilled a liquor bottle with a toxic cleaning solution.

"Where does it come from, how does it get in the system, who has access to it and of course the main question, why would they put it in a liquor bottle," Polikov said.

Those questions raising suspicions by the attorney.

"It could have been an intentional act by someone that wanted to undermine the facility - the bar."

An investigation by the Nebraska Liquor Commission is also underway.

Meanwhile, we spoke with one of the victims, Sarah Baker, on the phone. She tells us she went back to the doctor today after being released from the hospital and feels like she was in a car wreck.

Baker says her throat is still burning and she has no energy. Meanwhile, one of the other victims is unable to speak.

"We have to be suspicious I think of any victimization when anybody receives some harm," Polikov said. "Especially public harm."

Harm caused by the reuse of a liquor bottle, an act that is illegal according to the Nebraska Liquor Commission.

"It doesn't make any sense, but it's not an accident," Polikov said.

Bars and restaurants in Nebraska are required to follow the state's food code, which states that poisonous or toxic materials need to be stored in a way they cannot contaminate items meant for consumption.