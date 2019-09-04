Endangered Indian Rhino calf born at Henry Doorly Zoo

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday the birth of an Indian rhinoceros calf.

The rhino was born on Friday, August 30. The calf is the first rhinoceros born in Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s 120-year history.

Dennis Pate, Zoo Director and CEO, said, “This is one of the most important births for the Zoo in recent history. It counts when it comes to sustaining this species in zoos, it counts as a backup to vulnerable wild populations, and it counts in drawing people to include animals as part of our heritage.”

Guests can find the rhino calf’s parents, Hellary and Jontu at Asian Highlands. Hellary is 11 years old and has lived at the Zoo since 2012. Jontu is also 11 years old and arrived at the Zoo in 2008. Both parents weigh about 4,200 pounds. This is the first birth for Hellary.

The calf, believed to be male, is bonding with mom in a private area where animal care staff is closely observing the pair to ensure he is nursing.