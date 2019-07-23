Endangered Missing Advisory: 85-year-old man missing

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Leo Pezdirtz.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate, Leo Pezdirtz who is a 85 years old, white male, approximately 5’ 10" tall, approximately 140 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes, and unknown clothing.

Pezdirtz is missing from the 3600 block of South 75th Street in Omaha Nebraska, and last seen at 11:00 am on July 23, 2019. He is possibly driving a red 1999 Honda CR-V bearing Nebraska plate VRC600.

Pezdirtz suffers from dementia and known to frequent the area of 90th and Center as well as the Platte river area in Sarpy County.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5818 immediately.

