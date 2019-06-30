Endangered Missing Advisory: Hailey Baca

The Thayer County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate 14-year-old Hailey Baca.

Baca is a white female, 5'6, 140, Hazel eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a black bikini. She was seen in a Gold 2001 Ford Taurus with no license plates driven by Kenton Meyer, a 21-year-old male, 5'4, 150 Blue eyes and black hair.

The Thayer County Sheriff's office believes Hailey may be in danger. Call 911 or Thayer County Sheriff's office at 402-768-6139 with any information.

