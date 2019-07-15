Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 16-year-old boy

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of D'Angelo Bravo.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Boys Town Police Department is attempting to locate, D'Angelo Bravo who is a 16 years old, white male, approximately 5’ 3" tall, approximately 124 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and wearing a blue hoodie with black sport shorts. Bravo was last known to be in the vicinity of the Boys Town, Nebraska, at approximately 9:30 p.m., July 14, 2019. Bravo suffers from a medical condition and has not taken his medication, which puts him in danger. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Boys Town Police Department at 531-355-2622, immediately.