Epilepsy Foundation does Virtual Walk to End Epilepsy

COVID-19 is keeping many people apart, but for the Epilepsy Foundation in Nebraska, it isn't keeping life from going on.

On Saturday, the foundation was supposed to do their Walk to End Epilepsy at the Ice Box. While they can't be together, they were able to connect 173 people for their virtual walk and raised $23,000 to keep providing essential services for people with epilepsy.

"Epilepsy isn't discussed often," Kristi Berst, Epilepsy Foundation. "There's a stigma attached to it, right? If we are able to stay connected, it let's you know that we are all still here, even though there is social distancing happening."

Berst said 1 in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy in their lives and that it impacts 20,000 people in Nebraska. She said Saturday was a great opportunity to connect and be together even though we're apart.