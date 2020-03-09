Escape teen arrested in North Platte

On March 4, 2020, it was reported that three young women had escaped from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center (YRTC) in Kearney.

Officer Matt Elder of the North Platte Police Department says on March 6, 2020, at 7:35 p.m., Officers were called to the 1300 Block of North Jeffers. It was reported to officers that one of the juvenile runaways was at this location.

Officers located a 17-year old girl hiding under a tree. She was identified as a runaway from YRTC.

Officers attempted to place her under arrest but she physically resisted the Officer's efforts. She was eventually arrested with no injuries to her or any officers.

After being taken into custody, she continued to make numerous threats of harm towards officers and YRTC Staff. She was charged with resisting arrest at this time and housed at the Lincoln County Jail until transportation could be arranged back to YRTC.