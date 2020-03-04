Escapee and accomplice considered "extremely dangerous"

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping finding a jail escapee and his accomplice who are considered extremely dangerous.

Cody Murphree, 26, escaped from the Thurston County jail on Sunday. Murphree was being held in Thurston County on Stanton and Wayne County charges and was awaiting sentencing on felony charges that involved being a felon in possession of stolen firearm(s) and armed robbery.

Murphree was spotted on Sunday afternoon northeast of Stanton. Murphree was driving a stolen 2003 silver Chevy Malibu with the license plate 55 C 722. According to the Sheriff's Office he stopped to get gas from a rural residence.

Murphree and Derek Pederson, 29, are now wanted for an assault in downtown Stanton around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the two men broke into a home and threatened a man and woman with a gun. Investigators said both men are considered extremely dangerous and made comments about having nothing to lose.

Murphree and Pederson are believed to be driving a stolen white 2004 Dodge Stratus with the license plate 53 F 198.

Both men are convicted felons and face numerous new felony charges in connection to Tuesday's assault. Investigators believe the suspects are still in northeast Nebraska. If you see Murphree, Pederson, or the vehicle they are driving, call 911 immediately.

