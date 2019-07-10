Nebraska woman dies from flood-related vehicle accident, daughter survives

The consequences of waters pouring from fields over Highway 21 have claimed the life of a Eustis woman.

According to the Dawson County Sheriff, about four miles south of Cozad at mile marker 10, water pouring from flooded fields across the road contributed to the accident that killed Shelly Masoner, 46. of Eustis.

Masoner and her 26-year old daughter were travelling to Cozad Wednesday morning when her 2006 Chevy Sedan rolled when it hit the water, landing in a flood-filled ditch. Officials arrived to find the vehicle upside down with Masoner trapped inside the water-filled vehicle. Masoner's daughter was able to escape.

According to Dawson County Sheriff Chief Deputy Greg Gilg, the two were not wearing seatbelts.

Both were transported to the Cozad Community Hospital. The daughter was released, and Masoner was transferred to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney where she died from her injuries Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.