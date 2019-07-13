Evening lane closures on South 84th Street begins July 15

Beginning at 7 p.m., Monday, July 15, portions of South 84th Street between Kathy Lane and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for pavement repair. Alternating northbound lane closures will occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through July 29.

Only one lane will be closed at a time at night and all lanes will remain open during the day. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this repair.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact Zach Becker, LTU, at 402-613-3763 or zbecker@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closure) or through the Waze mobile app.

