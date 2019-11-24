Event raises money for bar employees after fire

It may be months before Kelli's Pub here in Lincoln will be able to re-open after it had smoke and soot damage from a fire nearly a month ago.

But on Sunday, another local pub hosted an event to help out employees who are out of work.

10/11 NOW spoke with a woman who set up the fundraiser, who says she has been going to the bar for decades and hopes the funds raised will help Kelli's employees get through the holiday season.

The fire on October 26th burned in the Kelli's Pub strip. Although the fire didn't reach the bar, it has a lot of damage.

Pub Bar and Grill held a silent auction event to raise money for the employees who are missing out on pay this year around the holidays.

Megan Otto, who organized the event, says it has been amazing to see the community come together to donate money and items for the auction.

"It is especially big around the holidays because bartenders rely heavily on their tips, and they don't have those. And every single bartender they have down there, has kids,” said Otto.

"All of these people are just helping us out the best they can, and there are no words to describe how grateful we are,” said Kelli’s Pub employee, Brooke Davis.

Employees say they couldn't do it without their loyal customers.

The owner of Kelli's Pub says it could still be months until they are able to re-open, but wants to thank Pub Bar and Grill for hosting the fundraiser, even though they are usually competitors.