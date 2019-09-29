Event raises money for Tree BNB

Next summer a local non-profit hopes it will be able to start construction on a unique project.

(Source: KOLN).

On Sunday, High Level Happiness held a fundraiser to make money for its future project: a pay-it-forward Tree BNB here in Lincoln.

They're working with Nebraska architecture students to create the treehouse but right now they have a small mock-up.

One of the members tells 10/11 NOW it's important to have nature in the middle of the city.

"We want to create something that is a very immersive space where we have native Nebraska plants, shrubs and trees where a person can come in and have some time and nature,” said Carolyn Butler.

The project is expected to cost about $100,000 and would make its home at 1247 11th street, right in the heart of Lincoln.

Butler says it won't be in a tree, but it will up on footers.