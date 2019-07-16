Event in Lincoln supports local female entrepreneurs

This Saturday, female business owners from Lincoln and the surrounding area will be gathering under one roof to showcase their work.

The pop-up event is organized by Victress Gym and will have a wide variety of vendors.

More than 25 different female-owned businesses will be at the event, ranging from food, beverage, retail, and nutritional resources, according to Victress Gym.

"We want to give them a space not only to promote their business but give back to the community," said Stasi Grenfell, the gym co-owner.

The event not only supports these businesses but also raises money for Voices of Hope, a non-profit group in Lincoln that works with victims of domestic violence.

It goes on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Victress Gym studio located at 8301 Cody Dr. in southeast Lincoln.