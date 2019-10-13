Event supports families who have experienced infant loss

On Sunday, dozens of people gathered in the Railyard to remember babies who have died and support families who have gone through pregnancy or infant loss.

The Haymarket area was filled with white balloons for the "Remember Our Angels," event put on by Connected Forever.

Families had the opportunity to talk with others, write names, memories or messages on the balloons before releasing them at the end of the event.

This was the first year of the Remember Our Angels event, but event organizers say they think about their own children they've lost every day.

"It isn't something that is talked about a lot, so we want to create a space to come together, honor their babies and support each other,” said Makaela Parsons.

Parsons says parents who have lost a child like herself, often feel like they are not remembered months and years following the loss.

She says events like this will help keep their memory alive and honor them and says Connected Forever is always there for any parent who loses a child.