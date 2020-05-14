Ex-Husker Kalu feeds nurses caring for COVID-19 patients

Joshua Kalu is one of four siblings. He's the only one not in the medical profession. The former Husker is entering his third season with the Tennessee Titans.

"In high school, I had a 3.4 GPA," Kalu said. "And I was the dumb one in the family."

Kalu's three siblings are all nurses. His two older sisters are caring for COVID-19 patients, including one in New York City. Kalu says she fell sick recently and was tested for COVID-19. Thankfully, she tested negative.

"Corona(virus) is not discriminating. Whether you're old, young, white, black, Hispanic, tall, short.. it doesn't matter," Kalu said.

In support of his sisters, Kalu is surprising nurses with meals in his hometown of Houston. He's made three deliveries, including one on Mother's Day. In total, Kalu estimates he's fed over 300 medical workers.

"Its one of those things I wanted to do," Kalu said. "I feel like I want to continue doing something."

Kalu says he is accepting donations for those that would like to contribute. Payments can be made to a foundation at the following link: https://www.paypal.me/weallennonprofit.