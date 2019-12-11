Ex-Huskers appear in court on charges related to reported sexual assault

Two former Nebraska Football players appeared in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday.

Lincoln Police said 20-year-old Andre Hunt was arrested for Aiding and Abetting 1st Degree Sexual Assault, while 19-year-old Katerian LeGrone was arrested for 1st Degree Sexual Assault.

LeGrone was given a $50,000 bond and ordered to have no personal contact with the victim. He cannot leave the state. His arraignment was set for Thursday, December 12 at 2 p.m.

Andre Hunt was given a $100,000 personal recognizance bond. He was also ordered to not have contact with the victim and cannot leave the state without permission. Hunt will be back in court on December 20. Hunt's attorney told 10/11 NOW after the appearance his client is innocent.

Both were redshirt freshman on the team. LeGrone played tight end, while Hunt was a wide receiver. A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson told 10/11 NOW Tuesday night the two are no longer on the team and were removed from the roster when they entered the NCAA transfer portal last Friday.

Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters announced their suspensions on August 28th following practice. At the time no reason was given as to why they were suspended indefinitely. On August 29th, Head Coach Scott Frost would also not comment on Hunt and LeGrone's suspensions.

On December 5th, ESPN Outside the Lines published a report that said LeGrone and Hunt violated the school's sexual misconduct policies and face a 2.5 year suspension from the university.

The police report obtained by Outside the Lines said a woman reported a rape to Lincoln Police that happened on August 25 at an off-campus apartment. Police said the victim is a 19-year-old woman.