Executive Travel bounces back with PPP loan

More than 18,000 businesses in Nebraska are getting $2.7 billion in Paycheck Protection Loans. One of those who's now opening back up is Executive Travel.

Executive Travel is losing about 90 percent of its business.

"We had to furlough employees, go onto part-time work weeks and cut salaries," said Steve Glenn the Chairman of the company.

It currently employs people across seven states.

"Today we're celebrating all our people being back at work," said Glenn. "All our families are safe and secure."

Paycheck Protection Program Loans are built into the CARES Act. The loans are meant to cover payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utilities.

"We worked with Union Bank here in Lincoln and within seven days were approved for that loan and received those funds," said Glenn. "We were one of the first in the country to get it."

The company has used virtual agents who work from home for years and say that they will be using this time to train employees.

"Travel planning process will start before the traveling itself and that's where we wanna have our team up and running on all eight cylinders," said Glenn.

Glenn says projects show business going up 10 to 15 percent each month as we head into summer but in the meantime he hopes people start planning for trips longer into the future.

"We just feel blessed because this is our family," said Glenn. "These families have families and kids and it's important for them and us that they can pay their mortgage and car payments and that they're not suffering through this."

The Paycheck Protection Program Loans will max out at a $349 billion dollar limit. According to the Small Business Administration through Wednesday afternoon its approved more than 1.3 million loans totaling $296 billion dollars.

