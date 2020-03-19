Nebraska grants extension for vehicle and driver license registrations

MEDIA RELEASE:

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued an executive order to increase flexibility in requirements for Nebraska residents relating to driver licensing and vehicle registration requirements. Acknowledging the restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Governor is extending driver licenses and vehicle registrations expiring on or after March 1st. The extension will remain in effect until 30 days after the order is lifted.

· Driver Licenses or State IDs – The extension will apply to all driver licenses, state identification cards, permits, or other credential issued by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. Customers will still be able to renew credentials online; however, the aim is to reduce the number of individuals requiring in-person assistance. This step will assist with social distancing and reduce the need for people to travel to driver licensing offices.

· Vehicle Titling & Registrations – Any vehicle title requirements, registrations, in-transit tags, or motor carrier temporary documents due to expire on or after March 1st will be extended until 30 days after this executive order is lifted.

· IFTA requirements – Any Nebraska penalties or interest associated with late filing of quarterly returns for members of the International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) will be waived.

· Ignition Interlock Providers – Monthly inspection and reporting requirements under the ignition interlock program will be provided a two-week extension period for all existing interlock customers. Additional extensions may be available, as determined on a case-by-case basis.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will continue to look at ways to assist our customers impacted by the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

All Nebraska residents are encouraged to take advantage of the dozens of online services available at dmv.nebraska.gov.