Expanding habitats for pollinating insects

Trenton Agri Products is working with Renewable Fuels Nebraska, Pheasants Forever, Nebraska Corn Growers, and Field to Market for a project that aims to bring more pollinating species to Nebraska.

More pollinating insects, like this bee, can soon be coming to Nebraska. (Credit: Patrick Johnstone/KNOP-TV)

On Highway 34, across from the TAP ethanol plant, a five acre plot of land will be converted into a pollination demonstration plot.

"Right now, we're working with Pheasants Forever to determine which seed and which species of habitat will work the best in the pollinator plot," said TAP Director of Operations, Tony Leiding. "Then, what we're going to do from there is we will maintain that for at least seven years. This isn't something that we do for a year, you commit to the minimum of three years, but we're going to make it a long-term habitat. We feel like it's the right thing to do and we think that this is a worthwhile endeavor."

Up to 27 different seed types will be planted in May at the site, and the planting should be done by June.

"The project will have a half dozen or more ethanol facilities put in a pollinator habitat plot that will then be a demonstration site," said Troy Bredenkamp, the Executive Director of RFN. "As the truck drivers and the farmers are delivering grain to those plants, they will have the opportunity to see a pollinator habitat demonstration site first hand, in hopes that they would actually want to put some pollinator habitat in in themselves."

If successful, the project will bring more pollinating species to the areas around the plots. It will be a few years before the full effects can been see from the project, but the groups hope farmers across Nebraska will see the benefits and get involved.

"If this particular demonstration site is successful, it will attract pollinating insects to it. As other farmers see the benefits of this, and put in other plots in close proximity, you could see an increase in those species in this general area. The idea is that we then replicate this effort, the goal between us and the Nebraska Corn Growers is to have well over a thousand acres of pollinator habitat established through this effort over the next three to five years," Bredenkamp said.

"The benefits are creating critical habitat for species that might be threatened, or species that have continued to have habitat taken away. Really the benefit is to our ecosystem and and taking ag land and putting it back into critical habitat," Leiding said.

As the project advances, the groups can continue to monitor the plots of land, to check the progress of the plants as well as the insects.

"We have biologists that we're working with from Pheasants Forever that will be able to come in and consult us on on what we're doing right, maybe what needs to be changed, in order to maximize that attraction to those pollinating insects. Really it will come down to the numbers that are being attracted to this area as a result of a demonstration site," Bredenkamp said.

RFN and TAP are both part of the renewable fuels industry, and this project

"We view our industry as environmentally friendly," Leiding said. "I think it's a great way for the agricultural and biofuels community to let everyone know that we are very environmentally conscious, we care about our land, we care about the state, and we want to do what's right. We receive no payment for this, it's a voluntary program that we have elected to participate in, because we feel it's the right thing to do as our industry."

"Ethanol is a very environmentally friendly fuel, and certainly being a part of a demonstration site that's also very friendly to the environment is something that goes well with the goals of what we're trying to do, in making a better environment," Bredenkamp said.