Experts monitoring flood potential for spring 2020

The National Weather Service is hoping to prepare people for another potential round of flooding this spring by hosting informational meetings around the state.

Hundreds packed a presentation in Fremont Tuesday night.

“It was devastation. The water everywhere and having to lose everything,” said Teresa Spracklin of Fremont. “What I’m hoping to learn here today is what to do when things do happen; you know when we get flooded just a little more warning then just a few hours.”

The National Weather Service says there are many things they are monitoring when it comes to flooding and as of right now much of the area around Nebraska’s major rivers remain at above-normal risk for flooding this spring.

“The soil is really wet and the rivers are running high,” said David Pearson a hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

Pearson says these meetings are for people to feel more prepared if flooding happens again and that they are a direct result from what happened in 2019.

“People if they live along the river they should think about moving machinery, things that are easily movable and just paying attention to conditions as they change,” said Pearson.

Pearson also says it appears that river ice, which proved to be one of the most devastation factors last March, will be less of a factor in 2020.

Instead the key factor now will be the amount of rain we get for the rest of February.

“Very low chance of repeat from last year it’s not impossible but the conditions just aren’t quite the same but there’s still a high threat for flooding,” said Pearson.

Officials say this presentation is not meant to provide a final answer but to help people be more prepared.

The final flood outlook will be released on February 14th.

