Experts warn against using de-icing materials while clearing snow

Once the snow stops, the clean up begins. But, if you're not careful, your efforts could do more harm than good when it comes to your driveway.

Across the capital city, people are using salt, ice melt, even kitty litter or vinegar to keep themselves from sliding on icy sidewalks, but experts say these things can all do damage to your concrete.

"Concrete has pores, and when that ice and salt gets down in there and freezes at night, it can pop up and spall," said Dave Epp, President of Epp Concrete.

Spalling is when the top layer of your concrete flakes or breaks off. It can come with a hefty price tag.

"Typically if you have spalled concrete, you'll have to tear it out and replace it to make it look new," Epp said.

Epp said the best thing to do is forget about de-icers. He suggests clearing your driveway the old-fashioned way, with a shovel or snowblower.

"All de-icers are bad," Epp said. "There are some that are better, but they're all going to do damage and cause spalling."

If you're looking for a substitute, Epp recommends sand as your best option.

"If you have a steeper driveway or some steps going up to your home, you can put sand on them and that's not going to affect anything," Epp said. "It will not melt the ice, but it will give you some traction and it will not hurt your concrete."

Epp said you can buy sand at gas stations, and you can use as much of it as you want on your driveway.

If you haven't shoveled off your driveway yet, you'll want to do that soon. City ordinance requires property owners to clear snow and ice from sidewalks by 9 a.m. the day following the end of the snowstorm.

It is also illegal to shovel snow into the street or onto a sidewalk. You could be subjected to a fine if you do so.