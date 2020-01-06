FAA announces a continued effort to identify mystery drones

In a Tweet, the FAA announced it will continue to collaborate closely with their partners at the federal, state, and local levels to identify drones and their operators and purpose.

The FAA advises in the Tweet that they take every drone-sighting seriously. They say multiple FAA divisions are working closely with federal, state and local stakeholders to determine whether the reported sightings in Colorado and Nebraska are drones and, if so, who is operating them and for what reason.

Various agencies met Monday to share information about how to effectively collaborate.

The FAA has contacted FAA UAS test sites, drone companies, and companies that are authorized to operate drones in these areas. The FAA says they have not determined the source of the reported drone flights.

The FAA has contacted General Aviation airports in the affected counties to ensure they are aware of the sightings; to ask pilots to be cautious and to report sightings; and to report any people they see operating drones.

The FAA is working with federal and local law enforcement and national security partners to discuss ways to identify who may be operating these aircraft. The collaborating with continue with partners all levels as they attempt to identify the drones and their purpose.