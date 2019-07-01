FBI agent describes interviews with Trail following arrests

The Sydney Loofe murder trial entered its third week on Monday, and once again defendant Aubrey Trail was not in the courtroom.

Trail has been absent from the trial since he had an outburst and cut his throat with what was likely a piece of a razor blade on June 24.

On Monday, the prosecution continued questioning FBI Special Agent Mike Maseth about various interviews he did with Trail about Loofe’s disappearance.

Maseth first interviewed Trail on November 30, right after he and his co-defendant Bailey Boswell were arrested in Branson, Missouri.

At that point, Maseth said Trail maintained he and Boswell’s innocence, adding it wasn’t until Trail was shown a photo of Loofe’s severed arm on December 4, that Trail began to give any information about her death.

“He sat back in his chair and said 'wow'. He continued to say they didn’t have anything to do with it. I said we need help to find out where the rest of Sydney is and he said I don’t know I can’t help you,” Maseth said on the stand.

However, on December 5 in an interview, Maseth said Trail started revealing more details about Loofe’s death.

Maseth said Trail didn’t give many details, but explained Boswell wasn’t involved in Loofe’s death, but did play a role in cleaning up after she was killed and disposing of her body.

Maseth said he alluded to involvement in witchcraft, saying he was involved with a group of women with special powers and it could have been one of them who killed Loofe, but it wasn’t him.

It wasn’t until an interview in February that he began telling the story jurors heard Friday about Loofe’s death being an accident that happened during a sex act.

More testimony will be heard on Monday afternoon.

