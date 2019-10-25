FBI asking for help identifying potential victims in child pornography investigation

The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying potential victims of Titus Miller, an employee of Playful Painters daycare that was arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the FBI, Miller, 26, was employed at Playful Painters, located at 630 N Cotner Street, from 2016 until October 2019.

The FBI said he “allegedly sexually assaulted and covertly produced sexually graphic videos and photographs of his victims.”

Parents of children who attended Playful Painters were informed about the concerns there were more victims in a meeting with the FBI, US Marshals, and Lincoln Police at the Federal Courthouse Thursday.

The FBI is looking for the following information from potential victims families:

Parent/guardian contact information

Child(ren)’s name and date of birth

Dates child(ren) attended Playful Painters Child Care

Attach two photographs of child(ren) who attended Playful Painters Child Care

The FBI has created a resources website for families to submit information. That can be found by clicking here.

Federal court records show Miller, 26, appeared in U.S. District Court in Lincoln Wednesday afternoon. He's charged with production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. If convicted, he faces 20 to 50 years in prison.

A former employee of Playful Painters told 10/11 NOW Miller was the night manager at the child care center.

Federal Judge Cheryl R. Zwart determined Miller would remain in custody as he's "a risk of harm to the public if released." Her signed detention order said, "Specifically, based on the weight of the evidence, the court finds this defendant poses a serious risk of harm to children." Details about the investigation are not public, as the affidavit and complaint are sealed.

Miller is scheduled to appear in federal court again on November 13th.

