FBI asking for help locating missing Nebraska teen

The FBI is asking for the public's help locating a missing 18-year-old Nebraska girl last seen on April 20 in Trenton.

On April 20, 2019, Sunny Sramek left from Trenton, Nebraska, with a male individual, allegedly for a trip to Omaha, but has not been heard from since.

Sramek was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black tank top and also had in her possession a pair of jeans and a hoodie.

Sramek was last seen in a 2004 white Ford Explorer bearing Iowa license plate HGJ341.

Sramek is described as follows:

Race: Caucasian

Sex: Female

Age: 18

Height: 5ft. 8 inches

Weight: 183 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Sramek has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a feather with the letters "FLY". She also has a tattoo on her right ankle of a tribal sun in red ink. Sramek has multiple scars on her body to include a rectangular scar on the back of her right shoulder; a small square-shaped scar in the middle of her upper forehead; scarring on one of her ankles and shin from a bike pedal; scars from the chicken pox on her face; a scar on her left hand at the bottom of her thumb and forefinger; and cuts on her arm.

Individuals with information concerning the disappearance of Sunny Sramek should immediately contact the Omaha Division of the FBI at (402) 493-8688.

